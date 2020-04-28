Taylor Co. parents struggle with "learn from home" system

Some Taylor County parents are struggling with the learning from home process.

"The main issues are the online stuff they would like us to do with the apps, and I don't like my children to be online all day, and I'm a data budget with my cell phone company, and I also have limited WIFI at home, and if you go over that 9 gigabyte, it costs me $20," says Brittany Brown, who is a parent of children at West Taylor Elementary School.

The work format varies with each instructor at each school. Some have an electronic submission process while others don't.

"We are not asking parents do things totally electronically," says Taylor County Schools Superintendent, Christine Miller.

"We are offering choice boards through grades K-8. The only requirement to actually be online would be to get that choice board to see what those choices are, and then allow the students to self-select those activities they would be completing," says Miller.

However, issues still arise, one being that of time.

"I have three kids, one in pre-k, two in kindergarten. Pre-k is pretty much... you have to come up with everything. You have to pay for everything. It's difficult. You have to make their assignments and get them to do it that way," says another West Taylor parent Amanda Neiser.

Parents offer solutions that could make the process easier.

"Just go back to how they did it the first two weeks of the home schooling," says Brown, "which is more paper work for the children, and assign a drop-off either weekly or monthly for the parents to take the work and just drop it off so there's no contact. It would make it a lot easier for myself, especially with the internet budgets that I'm on, and it's still teaching the kids."