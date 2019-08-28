Taylor County magistrate Robert Lee Bolton III resigns effective October 15

According to an email sent to WDTV Wednesday, Taylor County magistrate Robert Bolton III has resigned from his position effective next month.

In his written statement, Bolton says he was reprimanded by the state's judicial investigation committee (JIC) and says he has accepted responsibility for his actions rather than challenging them.

He says the committee found he used courthouse equipment for private use for courthouse employees, family and friends for free of which he admits to doing.

He says his last day as magistrate with be October 15, 2019.