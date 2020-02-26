Taylor County man sentenced to life in prison without mercy for killing wife

A Taylor County man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without mercy for killing his wife.

Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord said a jury found John Hess guilty of first degree murder after a 36 minute deliberation on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, after 15 minutes, the jury ruled Hess was guilty with no mercy, Bord said.

Judge Moats sentenced Hess to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Hess shot and killed his wife, Abigail Hess, with a shotgun on Dec. 31, 2017.

Sheriff Terry Austin investigated.

