Teacher arrested after allegedly bringing pistol onto school property

A teacher was arrested after she allegedly brought a pistol onto school property August 27.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, deputies investigated a complaint of someone bringing a pistol onto the property of Cherry River Elementary School.

Deputies completed an investigation and charged a teacher at the school, Shana Knight.

Knight was charged with possession of a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility.

The sheriff's department says Knight was arraigned before a magistrate judge and posted bond.