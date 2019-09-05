Teacher arrested after allegedly bringing pistol onto school property

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WDTV)-- A teacher was arrested after she allegedly brought a pistol onto school property August 27.
According to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, deputies investigated a complaint of someone bringing a pistol onto the property of Cherry River Elementary School.
Deputies completed an investigation and charged a teacher at the school, Shana Knight.
Knight was charged with possession of a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility.
The sheriff's department says Knight was arraigned before a magistrate judge and posted bond.