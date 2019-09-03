Teams needed for United Way of Harrison County Golf Tournament

The Untied Way of Harrison is hosting their sixth annual Clarksburg Kiwanis Golf Tournament and needs eight more teams of four to sign up for the tournament.

The tournament is September 13 at the Clarksburg Country Club. Registration and lunch will be from 10:15-11:15 a.m. Course instruction and tee off will be at 11:15 a.m.

It is $400 per team and tee sponsorship is $100 per hole. All tee sponsorships and foursome fees must be paid prior to date of the tournament.

Teams wishing to participate have to register by noon on September 10.

Teams wishing to participate have to register by noon on September 10.