Teen pageant queens help feed people in 48 counties

Miss West Virginia Teen USA assembled a team from around the state to help feed people in 48 of West Virginia's 55 counties on Saturday in her "WV Queens Helping the Hungry" event.

"I thought we should invite all the girls here today, and do a huge packing event because it's really necessary for our state," says Sophia Martino, Miss West Virginia Teen USA 2020.

In the Miss USA pageant system, contestants choose a platform as part of their competition repertoire. This is a social issue that they are passionate about and make contributions towards in their community.

"My platform is helping the hungry, but today I entitled it 'West Virginia queens helping the hungry' because all the queens from West Virginia came together to help me and to help our state, and that's very important to me," says Martino.

With the help of Mountaineer Food Bank, whose Sutton locale served as the venue for the event, the titleholders formed assembly lines to prepare the care packages.

"They've already put together about 250 senior food boxes this morning, and now they're building about a thousand backpacks, so there are about 12,000 or 13,000 individuals who will receive food from this," says Chad Morrison, executive director of Mountaineer Food Bank.

Martino is a bridgeport native, but with a title as large as Miss West Virginia Teen USA, she extends her volunteership beyond her hometown.

"1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 seven adults ... That's 267,000 people suffering from hunger. That's crazy. We have 1.8 million people in our state, and to know that that many people are suffering, it makes me want to go out and use my title and platform to promote such an amazing cause," says Martino.

Martino says the packages can feed hungry people in the 48 counties for weeks.