Terra Alta gets federal funding for police force

Terra Alta received over $185,000 in grant funding from the Department of Justice through the department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

The DOJ said in a news release the funding allows for communities to hire full-time police officers.

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support. The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”

“I have no doubt that each recipient will put this funding to good use, enhancing the good work already being done in the name of safety for our communities. The Department of Justice is committed to protecting residents and ensuring neighborhoods are crime-free as possible,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

The DOJ says the COPS Hiring Program is an award program intended to "reduce crime and public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers." The CHP also provides funding to state, local and tribal law enforcement to boost local community policing and tactics.

CHP funding helps law enforcement agencies maintain sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safe communities, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, CHP applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to that problem focus area.

The Elkins Police Department also received over $109,000 from the DOJ.