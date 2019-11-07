Terra Alta man accused of ramming car into a woman's car and shooting at her

A Terra Alta man was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into a woman's car while chasing her and shot at her on July 15.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a hit and run complaint just north of Terra Alta.

When deputies arrived, it was discovered that the suspect, 34-year-old Travis Teet's car was chasing the victim's car while ramming it.

The victim told deputies that as Teet was pursuing her, he fired a handgun out of his window multiple times. The victim also said that when she finally wrecked her car into a ditch, Teet got out of his car and thrusted a semi-automatic through her open window while cussing at her.

When the victim showed Teet that she was on the phone with Preston 911 officials, Teet fled the scene, court documents state.

The victim gave deputies a description of the car as well as the registration, which came back to a 2005 Toyota registered with Teets Equipment Co out of Reedsville. The victim also identified Teets.

Deputies saw a freshly spent bass casing on the roadside directly even with where Teets stepped out of his car to threaten the victim

Deputies obtained a warrant for Teets' arrest.

Teets has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.