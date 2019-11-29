Thanksgiving dinner tradition becomes a part of the community

For the past 10 years, a family has been providing a thanksgiving meal to those in the Lewis County area.

"It's the best food you will find on thanksgiving day," Pat Kiddy, an attendee said.

Food that is prepared for those who may not have others to spend Thanksgiving with.

"We saw a need in the community with widowers and people that lived alone and had no one to spend Thanksgiving with," the coordinator of the annual event, Catherine Ratliff, said.

A need that is fulfilled from within the area, but family members from different parts of the country come to town to help as well.

"We have people here now from Florida, Missouri, North Carolina and Pennsylvania," Ratliff said.

They all come together just to provide something special that goes way beyond the food.

"It's not so much what you eat but having the people around you for socialization, the fellowship," Ratliff said.

The fellowship is what Kiddy is thankful for during this event.

"My mother passed away in 1997 and my father in 2001," Kiddy said. "I really don't have too much family. I have one son who lives in the Weston area and one who lives in Richmond Virginia," she said.

"It's just the most wonderful event."

An event that turns community into family.

"It's a good feeling, I think we get more blessing than they do," Ratliff said.