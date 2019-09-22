The American Cancer Society hosts "Bark for Life"

The American Cancer Society held its annual "Bark for Life" today at the Mon County Ballpark.

Bark for Life had many vendors including food trucks, crafts, and a lot of products for pets.

The event is for the dogs that can't run in the annual relay.

Bark for Life is a way people can learn more about the cancer society, while being with their four-legged friend.

"It overwhelms me and warms my heart to see everyone come out for Bark for Life and relay," said Tori Harper the Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.

There were also games for the dogs like "The Tennis Ball Bob" where the dogs could fetch a tennis ball and win a prize.

Proceeds from "Bark for Life" go to the American Cancer Society which helps with cancer research as well as lodging and transportation for cancer patients.