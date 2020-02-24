The Best of Harrison County 2020 awards recognizes local businesses

The Exponent held their second annual Best of Harrison County Community Choice Awards at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Local residents gathered inside to watch over 100 awards be presented to local businesses in the county.

"We just started this event last year to bring all the business in the community together and allow their customer to vote on them and to get an experience that's a little different for the area," Brian Jarvis, the president and owner of The Exponent and WV News said.

Over 300,000 individual votes from those in the community were cast for local business, and three finalist were selected for each category.

Every winner received a plaque to display in their businesses.

Many recipients say winning over the community means more than just providing their services.

"We've gotten to know a lot of our customers and we've enjoyed hearing their stories," Julie Pratt, co-owner of Pratt Mascio Self Storage said.

"People there (Rock Scissors Paper Salon) form a relationship with their clients that goes above and beyond," a client from Rock Scissors Paper Salon, Heidi Cox said.

Beyond getting to know their customers, they say their success also comes from the support they receive.

"We're blessed with very good customers and very good support from our contractors and service providers and our bank has been very supportive as well, so we appreciate all of that," Jeff Pratt, co-owner of Pratt Mascio Self Storage said.

All of the support comes together in one place to celebrate for one day.

"The most important thing about bringing everyone together is we actually get to see their families and their friends and everyone comes out to support them," Jarvis said. "It's a lot bigger than their customers voting for them," he said.

"They get to bring everybody and come and have a good time."

For more on the event, visit The Exponents website.