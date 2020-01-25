The discussion of hazing returns as recruiting season begins

As college students continue to get back into the swing of the semester, fraternities and sororities are beginning their recruiting process. This brings up the reminder of hazing.

This is a national issue that is heard of every year, and has lead to deaths on campuses across the country.

The director of fraternity and sorority life for WVU, Dr. Matthew Richardson defined hazing as anything that can cause distress.

More than half of college students involved in clubs, teams, and organizations experience hazing, according to StopHazing statistics, and 25% of those in a hazing experience believed advisors or coaches were aware of the activities.

Dr. Richardson said the campus is aware of the reality of hazing and makes sure to provide information to the community.

"WVU has taken a very proactive approach to hazing prevention," he said.

"We have a hazing prevention task force that's made of faculty, staff, students, alumni and that task force is really tasked with educating students and community members on how to eradicate hazing all facets of student life."

WVU does also has a website that informs students about hazing and what to do if they believe they or anyone they know are in an unsafe situation.

Anyone can visit safety.wvu.edu for more information about hazing.

Dr. Richardson also encourages parents to visit the WVU safety website as well to familiarize themselves with signs of hazing in order to recognize if their child is a victim of it.