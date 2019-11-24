The rec center is a wreck: Gilmer County holds breakfast fundraiser to update facility

The Glimer County parks and recreation held their annual deer hunters breakfast to raise funds to update the facility.

With 6 breakfast fundraisers happening throughout the year, the director, Darrel Ramsey, said it's still not enough.

"We're trying to replace things as we get money to do, but being the only employee, it's kind of hard to run the place plus fix the place," he said.

Total, Ramsey said it will take approximately 200 thousand dollars to keep the recreation center running while bringing in revenue.

Over 9000 people attend the nonprofit facility each year for weddings, family reunions or camp sessions.

Even with that, hardly any items have been updated and replaced for over 10 years. Some of the items date back to the early and late 1900's.

Volunteer coordinator, Misty Corley, remembers her first visit to the center and was not happy to see the facility's condition when she returned years later.

"I was here for the first time in 1991 at a band camp for my high school," Corley said. "When I came back here three years ago for the first time for a church camp and saw that I was sleeping on the same bed I slept in years before, it was quite shocking," she said.

For decades, the recreation center has provided a space for different activities in the community and outside of it.

"It is a vital service that we provide to Gilmer county, and not only to Gilmer county, but people from other states come here," Ramsey said.

The recreation facility is owned by the Gilmer County Commission. Ramsey said they haven't received funding from the commissions office in years.

Even with no answers from the commissions office, the recreation center is thankful for those in the community that continue to support their cause.

Others like the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Gilmer County and Salem prison are also volunteering to help bring the place back up to stable conditions. Ramsey said he has the help, but the funds are lacking.

"The Gilmer County recreation center is here for the county and surrounding counties, Ramsey said. "When they come here that's the first thing they usually tell me, 'we wish we had this in our county.'"

"I stand back and almost cry inside because I'm like what we could be in this county for you and our own people, we are way down at the bottom," Ramsey said.

WDTV reached out to the commissions office for a comment, but they were closed.