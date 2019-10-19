The town of White Hall held its first annual pumpkin festival

White Hall held its first ever pumpkin festival on Saturday.

However, there were much more than just than pumpkins at the festival.

Locals came together to enjoy free music and to see different vendors.

There were plenty of activities for children in attendance as well. There were games, face painting, bounce houses and local firefighters showed kids the equipment they use during an incident.

Event organizers had a lot to say about the first turn out.

"We just appreciate the community involvement, and hopefully next year we have the second annual pumpkin festival and more and more people from around the region will come to the festival," Deputy of Mayor of White Hall, Tim Ridenour Jr. said.

First Exchange Bank sponsored the festival and were really glad the community came out to the event.

"To see everyone just having a good time, we had a way better turn out than what any of us were expecting, with it being the first time, so it's just been fun," Megan Michael, the Marketing Coordinator of First Exchange Bank said. "We're kind of sitting on the outskirts of the whole thing, so we got to watch everything all day and everyones having a good time."

Organizers hope that from the results of the event, there will be a second pumpkin festival next fall.