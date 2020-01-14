There's a new sheriff in town...well Deputy Chief

At the Bridgeport City council meeting Monday night, a new Deputy Chief was sworn in.

Officer Mark Rogers will now be taking over the position and stepping aside as Sargent Assigned to Investigations.

Rogers has been with the police force for fourteen years and has great passion for his job according to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker.

However, Rogers says he's already stepped into his new position, just didn't have the official title.

"Well I've been in the position since late September so I've been doing it for a little while now this just formalizes it. So had the benefit of having a few days there to kind of ease my way into that role," said Rogers.

Rogers says no matter what the new position throws at him, he knows he has good team members behind him.