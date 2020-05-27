"This shows you there are some vulnerabilities within the system": State leaders report unprecedented mail-in ballots and charge of voter fraud

We are less than two weeks away from the West Virginia primary elections.

Election security dominates the news cycle as President Donald Trump raised concerns over voter fraud with mail-in ballots.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says 12% of West Virginia voters have already returned mail-in ballots ahead of the June 9th primary election.

"Previously we only had two or three-percent of people vote absentee. This year, we are already at 12-percent," said Secretary Warner.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office filed the first charge of election fraud this season on Tuesday.

"It is in federal court. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney in the Northern District Court," said A.G. Morrisey.

Thomas Cooper, a 47-year-old Pendleton County mail carrier, is charged with attempting to defraud West Virginians from a fair election.

Cooper allegedly changed the party affiliation from Democrat to Republican on eight ballots.

"This shows you that there are some vulnerabilities within the system. But the key thing is; take the time, make sure that you are putting it in the mail. and it is sealed up. That is going to dramatically reduce the chance of fraud," said A.G. Morrisey.

The charge comes after the Pendleton County Clerk found ballots of voters she knew were registered Democrats. After speaking with those voters, she reported the tampering to the Secretary of State's office.

Staff say this is an example of the cooperative efforts the offices of the Attorney General, Secretary of State and the U.S. Attorney's office. As well as the effects of the see-something, say-something approach they encourage.

This charge comes as the national debate of election security heats up across the country.

"We have to be very careful, there is a lot of calls for changing the traditional mechanism for how we vote. I have always cautioned people, we should be open to good ideas. We want to advance the number of people who are voting. But with some of these formats, there is potential for fraud and we have to guard against that," said A.G. Morrisey.

