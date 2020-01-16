Those impacted by organ donations share their story after record year of lives saved

"My son passed away, it's been 11 years, and he made that choice on that driver's license,"

Debby Stonestreet lost her son to a car accident, but because he chose to be an organ donor his spirit still lives on today.

"We had three organs planted, we had his heart, and both kidneys,"

Families like Stonestreet's work with C.O.R.E, or the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, to go through the process of connecting organ donors and recipients.

This past year, C.O.R.E was able to save a record amount of lives- thanks to organ and tissue donation.

Cindy Osbourne, was one of those recipients here in West Virginia.

After treatment for congestive heart failure was unsuccessful, Osbourne joined a transplant waiting list.

"What I knew at that time about heart failure was, gosh I have 5 to 10 years to live," Osbourne said

But because of one young person's decision to donate, Osbourne only had to wait 6 months for a new heart

"He was only 21 years old when he passed away, but had the foresight to make that decision himself,"

Stonestreet's son was just starting as a student at West Virginia University when he had his accident, and she's thankful he made the choice to donate.

"He had already made that decision for me, I didn't have to make it," Stonestreet said

Because of Stonestreet's loss, another young person was able to live.

"She was only, probably a couple years younger than my son," Stonestreet said "Being able to see her make something of her life, she's married now and has a daughter, that's great,"

Stonestreet and Osbourne are now both advocates for organ donation.

"Many people who were not organ donors before my transplant, became organ donors," Osbourne said

And lives are being saved every day.

"I can stand here with much absurdness that I would not be here if it wasn't for an organ donor," Osbounre said