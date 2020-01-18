Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US

Thousands of people are gathering in cities across the country as part of the nationwide Women’s March rallies.

The fourth annual marches on Saturday aim to harness the political power of women and are focused on issues such as climate change, reproductive rights and immigration.

Marches were scheduled in more than 180 cities.

Marchers braved chilly conditions in New York City and Washington, D.C., although crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years.

The first marches in 2017 drew hundreds of thousands of people to rallies in cities across the country on the day after President Trump was inaugurated.

