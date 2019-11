Thousands of customers in North Central West Virginia are without power Wednesday due to wind.

According to Mon Power, over 5,000 customers are without power.

Here is a list of how many customer are without power by county:

Barbour: 141

Doddridge: 63

Gilmer: 1,340

Harrison: 585

Lewis: 434

Marion: 583

Monongalia: 132

Preston: 19

Randolph: 1,146

Ritchie: 1,195

Taylor: 8

Tucker: 23

Upshur: Fewer than 5

Webster: 52

