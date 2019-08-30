Thousands of dollars in tires stolen from multiple car dealerships

"We thought we were the first, we had no clue anybody else had anything done,"

Over the past week, at least three Clarksburg car dealerships have lost thousands of dollars worth of tires.

One of those dealers was Chenoweth Ford.

"On Tuesday between 8 p.m. And 7 a.m. we were stripped of six tires and wheels off of a 2019 f-350 in this exact spot," said Nikki Brockleman, the spokesperson for the dealership

In an attempt to spread the word about the tire thieves, Nik Babbis, the dealer's internet sales manager, created a Facebook video which soon went viral with over a thousand shares.

It was then that they discovered this exact same crime had happened at several other dealers, including County Club Chrysler.

"Between Saturday and Sunday we lost approximately 14 tires," said Kimberly Basnett, an administrator for the dealership.

Both dealerships found their cars left sitting up on cinder-blocks.

"They're targeting certain things and they're doing it the same way, leaving it on blocks, leaving it on rocks, leaving it on wood," said Babbis

And according to the dealers, stealing these types of tires is no easy job.

"It was definitely a crew, there was definitely a few people, it was definitely professionals to do it in a way where they blocked cameras and didn't get caught," Babbis said

Both dealerships we talked to have filed reports with state police and are offering rewards for anyone who can help lead them to the people who stole from them.

And in an attempt to turn a negative into a positive, Chenoweth Ford plans to donate a dollar per share of their Facebook video to help a local boy who was injured in a car accident back in July.

"We would like to take every share and donate a dollar to the elementary school to try and make Daniel Aloi's birthday on the 9th of September one of his best,"

They plan to keep the video up and count the shares until the thieves are in custody.

