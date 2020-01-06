Threat to Fairmont Regional Medical Center found not credible

A threat made to Fairmont Regional Medical Center on Monday was found not credible and operations are back to normal, hospital administrators confirmed.

A phone call was made to the hospital warning of a threat, prompting an investigation by Fairmont Police. Officers determined the threat was not credible.

"Steps were taken to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors, and hospital staff members," a spokesperson said. "The safety of all people on the campus is taken very seriously and is a top priority."