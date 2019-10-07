Three arrested during a traffic stop in Randolph County

Three men were arrested during a traffic stop in Randolph County Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a Dodge pick-up truck after seeing the truck fail to obey a stop sign traveling from Corridor H/219 to North Randolph Avenue.

A strong smell of odor of marijuana came from the truck, police say.

The driver was identified as Dakota Martin Two of passengers were identified as Zeb Young and Zane Young.

Police told Martin why he was pulled over and asked him to step out of the truck.

As Martin was getting out, Zeb pulled a small bag of what he said was marijuana out of his pocket, according to the complaint. More police officers and state police arrived to help detain the men.

Police searched the truck a found a black backpack under the back passenger seat. They found separate bags in the backpack with one bag containing what was consistent with marijuana and one bag with what was believed to be mushrooms and a scale.

A skull shaped jar with a substance consistent with marijuana was found between Martin and Zeb, police say.

While detaining Zeb, police found a container under the passenger side door in the shape of a battery. The container had pills marked with "R P" and "15."

The pill identifier showed the pills to be Oxycodone Hydrochloride, according to the complaint. Zeb denied possession of the container and said that all he had was marijuana.

A back seat passenger told police that she did not know about any drugs in the car other than the pills in her purse hidden in an Aleve bottle, according to police. The pills were identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

As police were detaining Zane, police found a vape pen with what Zane said was marijuana.

All three were arrested and read their Miranda rights, according to the complaint. Zane told police he was not going to speak and that he wanted a lawyer.

Police say the three men were taken to the Elkins Police Department to be processed.

After processing without being question, Zane said he wanted to take possession of the bag found under the seat, according to police.

All three were taken to Tygart Valley Region Jail, according to the complaint. While at TVRJ, a small bag of marijuana was found in Zane's cargo shorts.

Martin, Zane and Zeb were charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.