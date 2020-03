Three people face charges for the murder of a child in Harrison county.

Peter Wodzinski, 32, Chasity Wodzinski, 29, and Michelle Boggs, 48, are charged with murder of child by custodian, murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by refusal or failure to supply.

Boggs and Peter Wodzinki are listed with no bond, Chasity Wodzinki's bond is not listed.

