Three arrested after parole officers find child, open needles and drugs in apartment, troopers say

Three people were arrested after parole officers found a child, open needles and drugs in an apartment Thursday, troopers said.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responded to help parole officers who were searching for Blake Carver, 32, of Elkins. Carver was believed to be at an apartment on Bennett Drive in Beverly.

Troopers say parole officers made contact with Carver, Misty Pritt, 31, of Fairmont and Preston Burrows, 30, of Montrose. Parole officers entered the apartment.

Parole officers found several open needles laying on the floor in the front bedroom, kitchen table and hallway of the apartment, according to court documents.

A small clear plastic bag containing a white crystal like substance was found, according to the complaint. Parole officers also found containers of medicine with pills on the floor.

Parole officers found a small child in the apartment, according to troopers. The child was barefoot and near the needles and drugs.

Troopers say they arrived and saw the items and child.

Carver, Pritt and Burrows were taken into custody.

Carver, Pritt and Burrows have been charged with child neglect. They are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.