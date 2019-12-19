UPDATE: One sent to hospital after vehicle accident at mile marker 132 on 1-79 southbound

UPDATE 12/19/19 @ 11: 30 a.m.

One person was taken to UHC after a vehicle crash at mile marker 132 on I-79 southbound Thursday morning.

According to Marion County 911 officials, a vehicle ended up on its side.

The right lane on I-79 southbound is still closed, according to 911 officials. Crews are still on scene.

911 officials said there were three separate crashes between mile markers 129 and 132.

The right lane on I-79 southbound is closed after three separate vehicle accidents near Kingmont Thursday morning.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the crashes were between mile markers 129 and 132.

The first accident was at mile marker 129, 911 officials said. It was a two vehicle crash and no one was injured.

The second crash was a two vehicle wreck at mile marker 131. According to 911 officials, there were no injuries.

The third crash was at mile marker 132. 911 officials said a vehicle ended up on its side.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the third crash, according to 911 officials.

911 officials said multiple fire departments and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

