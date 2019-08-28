1 person take to UHC after 3 vehicle accident in Harrison County

One person was taken to UHC after a three vehicle accident on Shinnston Pike in Harrison County on Wednesday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just before 5:45 a.m. in Meadowbrook.

Crews from Spelter and Lumberport Fire DepartmentS, Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Both lanes of Shinnston Pike were closed at the time of the accident.

There is no word on what caused the accident or the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

Stick with 5 News as we continue to bring you details.

