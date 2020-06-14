Thrilled bear jumps for joy as visitors return to the Saint Louis Zoo

For the first time in almost three months, the Saint Louis Zoo opened its doors to visitors Saturday morning.

However, there are some changes in place to keep people safe this summer.

Tickets are still free but online reservations are mandatory. Reservations for a specific date become available seven days beforehand. Tickets will have a specific time and date on them for visitors to explore the zoo. This weekend is already sold out.

As long as you arrive within your reserved time slot, you can stay as long as you like.

Children were all smiles as a brown bear jumped behind them in their exhibit.

Over in the Caribbean Cove, children were able to touch sting rays swimming in the water.

To keep everyone safe, masks are required and staff will frequently clean bathrooms and dining areas. There are also more barriers between guests and animals that are susceptible to the virus.

One big change to note: the zoo is no longer accepting cash. The only form of payment will be credit or debit cards.

