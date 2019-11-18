Timberline Four Seasons Resort to hit auction block this week

A favorite location for skiers in North Central West Virginia is no more.

Timberline Four Seasons Resort in Tucker County is going on the auction block this week. (Photo: WDTV)

The embattled resort filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

Federal court filings show it's set to hit the auction block in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Its minimum bid is set at $2.5 million.

The last year has been rocky for the resort.

CEO Frederick Herz was arrested for not paying taxes for 12 months.

Timberline Four Seasons Utilities, which served 743 sewer and 428 water customers in Tucker County, was under investigation due to multiple complaints from its customers.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia recommended turning the utility to the Canaan Valley PSD following the investigation.

The resort still maintained operations last season, until suddenly, it closed its doors in February.

A Facebook message a few days later apologized to its customers.

"We have disappointed our treasured customers, and we appreciate all of your kindness as well as your goodwill as we take the necessary steps to modernize the business, management structures and operations." the post said.

As the resort's property and its assets go up for auction this week, a bankruptcy judge is set to consider a motion that would further set its current owners back.

Under chapter 11 bankruptcy, an organization can essentially rehab and reorganize itself. A judge will consider a motion to convert Timberline's case to chapter 7 bankruptcy.

That would close the door on any potential restructuring of its current management and force Timberline to liquidate all of its assets.

That hearing is set for Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern District of Pennsylvania.