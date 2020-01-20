Tips to stay safe on the roads this winter

According to AAA, storms and inclement weather are a factor in more than half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

First responders like Keith Linger of the Bridgeport fire department, respond to these types of crashes often and linger says when it comes to winter accidents there's one common culprit: speeding.

"A lot of time, what we see is related to speed," Lt. Linger said

But even before you hit the highway there's a couple steps you can take, like making sure your gas tank is full and checking your tires.

"You need good tires and to make sure they're inflated properly,"

Keeping a standard emergency kit in your car is a good idea as well.

"You can get a kit that has different things in it, most of them have an emergency blanket and that kind of stuff in them,"

More unconventional household items can be useful when dealing with ice or mud.

"Whether it's some sand or kitty litter, something like that gives an abrasive surface to grab traction for the tires," said Lt. Linger

And once you're on the road, make sure there's plenty of distance between you car and the next in case you need to make a sudden stop.

"Give yourself ample distance to stop and slow down so that you don't start sliding when you hit your breaks,"

But the biggest factor causing accidents, Linger says, is speeding.

"The biggest thing is, to slow down,"