W.Va. player suffers medical scare at high school game

Shortly after paying tribute to a young athlete who died during a high school football game the week before, a player for another high school team in West Virginia suffered a scary medical episode.

The family of Gavin Meadows, a junior with the Tolsia Rebels, says he collapsed at halftime of their game Friday night but is doing better.

Gavin's mother tells our sister-station WSAZ he suffered a concussion during the first half of Tolsia's game.

She says during halftime in the locker room, her son wasn't feeling well, went into the bathroom, threw up and collapsed. She says he was flown to a hospital because they were afraid it could be something very serious.

Teammates say with Alex Miller, a player for Roane County High School, collapsing and dying during a game the week before, it made it that much more concerning.

"We're very happy he's doing OK," teammate Braden Herald said. "We're very pleased he will be returning to school soon."

The mother says he was at the doctor Monday morning and was given medication for his brain. She says he is feeling better and is hoping to go back to school Tuesday.

Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander says the game Friday night was delayed 45 minutes until they learned the situation wasn't as dire as they were afraid it might be.

Alexander says they'd had a tribute for Alex Miller at the Tolsia game that same night.