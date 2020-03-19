Tonight marks the beginning of spring, but what's the science behind it?

As we all know, there are four seasons - Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. But what causes our seasons? The earth is tilted on an axis of about 23.5 degrees.

Earth is constantly spinning, which is how we get day and night. However, the revolution of the Earth is what brings us our seasons.

Tonight we enter the Vernal Equinox, which means spring begins. This is when the sun's rays are directly above the Equator, marking the arrival of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere and Fall in the Southern Hemisphere. The sun shines equally across all parts of earth, giving us equal 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night. For the Autumnal Equinox, it is a similar setup with the sun directly over the equator but now it is Fall for the Northern Hemisphere and Spring for the Southern Hemisphere.

Next is the Summer Solstice, which is when the sun's rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer, with the Northern Hemisphere tilted towards the sun, starting summer for us.

For the Winter Solstice in December, the sun's rays are then directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, bringing us Winter in the Northern Hemisphere as we are tilted away from the sun while those in the Southern Hemisphere begin Summer.