Toothman and Sowers Ford provides veterans with lunch

Toothman and Sowers Ford provided veterans and active military members with a free meal on Monday.

From 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. they were offered a catered lunch from Aquarium Lounge in Fairmont.

The two partnered to bring door prizes and plenty of food for the vets.

The co-owner of Toothman and Sowers Ford said this is their small way of saying thank you.

"It let's our veterans know that we do appreciate them and we haven't forgotten about them," Frank Sowers said. "The sacrifices they've made and the active military continues to make these sacrifices on a daily basis."

The co-owner says this is their way of giving back to the community