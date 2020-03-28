Minor injuries reported after tornado hits Jonesboro, Ark., damaging businesses, mall, homes

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has issued a citywide curfew for 7 p.m. after a tornado tore through the Craighead County town, damaging multiple businesses and homes.

A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon. (Source: KAIT)

A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon, causing at least six injuries, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.

Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell said people are being asked to stay home. The National Guard is coming to help secure the area, Campbell said.

A curfew until 7 a.m. Sunday is in effect for the city of Jonesboro and Campbell said a 7 p.m. curfew will be in effect Sunday evening as well.

The city of Brookland is also under a curfew, officials said Saturday.

Emergency crews spent time Saturday praying for people impacted by the tornado.

Mayor Harold Perrin said an area business, Camfil, was destroyed and that crews were working Saturday to help people around town.

Perrin asked residents to stay home and not go outside or sightsee.

Perrin said he was at home when the tornado struck. He said he immediately went to the command center at the Mall at Turtle Creek to help.

His office has gotten calls from area mayors, state agencies and other officials about helping Jonesboro. Perrin said his office received calls from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant about help.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said he also went to the scene to help people.

Day, who said he was the second first responder to arrive in the area, worked to flag traffic as crews got to the scene. He said his office has also gotten help from residents and volunteers.

The help has been definitely appreciated, Day said.

“We have a great community, with a huge heart,” Day said.

No one is allowed to be on the streets or out of their homes while the curfew is going on, JPD said in a Facebook post. However, the curfew does not affect those who have to go to work.

“If you are stopped, tell the officer you are reporting to work,” the post noted.

Elliott said the department has received help from law enforcement, as far as away as Pocahontas.

The city has set up four shelters for people to use. They include University Heights, Fox Meadow and Nettleton STEAM Schools as well as Journey Church on Disciple Drive in Jonesboro.

According to a media release, the Salvation Army will be feeding 150 first responders Saturday evening that have been sent to the area to help, as well as breakfast on Sunday morning.

A mobile kitchen will be deployed from Mountain Home to help with breakfast.

Anyone wishing to help can give money to the group at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or at https//give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

The JETS bus system will be transporting people to shelters, city officials said. Anyone needing to go to a shelter can call 870-897-2664.

Josh Egbert, Regional Communications and Marketing Manager for the American Red Cross, said the group is working with the local authorities to help with shelters.

“The American Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is currently assessing the needs of the residents affected by the Jonesboro tornado,” Egbert said. “We’re working with local county emergency management officials, who have already set up several shelters, to determine what the needs are going forward. We’ll provide an update as we get more information.”

The Hilltop Veterinary Hospital is also taking pets as long as they have room for displaced families impacted by the tornado.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.

There were several overturned vehicles and officials have set up a command center in the area.

Perrin said the National Guard was on standby as well as the Arkansas State Police.

The area of Caraway Road and Race Street in Jonesboro appeared to take a direct hit from the tornado.

A roof also collapsed in northeast Jonesboro, while a gas leak was reported in east Jonesboro.

An airplane was also damaged at the Jonesboro Regional Airport, according to Jonesboro E-911.

Jonesboro City Water and Light had approximately 12% of its customers lose power Saturday evening due to the storms, with major damage from Parker Road just west of Caraway Road northeast to the Farville curve.

The areas include South Caraway Road, Race Street, Fair Park, the Mall at Turtle Creek area, the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, the area near the airport on the south and Johnson Avenue on the north and the Johnson Avenue/Highway 49 corridor.

Craighead Electric also reported their Farville substation was out due to the storms, while Jonesboro CWL reported significant damage to its facility from the Caraway Road/Race Street intersection, northeast to the Farville area.

Craighead Electric reported on its website nearly 2,300 customers were without power at one point Saturday due to the storms. Crews have worked to restore power to about 1,800 customers, leaving nearly 500 without power.

The utility said on social media that line crews will be working throughout Saturday evening to restore power.

Anyone wanting to report an outage can call 888-771-7772 or text OUT to 85700.

Ritter Communications also said in social media that much of their customers in Brookland, Lake City and Jonesboro were impacted by the tornado.

Officials said they did not have an estimated time of restoration for service.

According to ArDOT, there was a train derailment northwest of Brookland around 6 p.m. Saturday due to the storms.

St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro has also called in an emergency for all off-duty workers to come in to help, officials said.

The severe weather system Saturday afternoon first brought a reported tornado to the Jackson County area, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings for the region.

According to the NWS, power lines were reported down in the Algoa and Amagon area around 4:25 p.m., while a funnel cloud was spotted south of Waldenburg around 4:25 p.m.

A funnel cloud was reported near Cash around 4:47 p.m. , with the storm arriving in the Jonesboro area around 5:20 p.m., according to the NWS.

The storm pushed 74 mph winds through the area around 5:30 p.m., according to the NWS.

The following places in Jonesboro have received substantial damage due to the tornado:



Cheddar’s Restaurant on Red Wolf



Gateway Tire on Caraway Road



Doty Realty on Caraway Road



Magic Touch on Caraway Road



Aldi grocery store on Caraway Road



Wildwood subdivision in Jonesboro



Kirkland’s



Best Buy in Jonesboro



The Mall at Turtle Creek



