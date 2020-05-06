Total count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. rises to 1,276; 51st COVID-19 related death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,276.

DHHR officials also reported that state's 51st COVID-19 related death. The victim was an 83-year old female from Berkeley County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the solemn news of another life lost to this pandemic. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 56,085 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,276 confirmed, 54,809 negative and 51 deaths.

DHHR officials recorded 716 recoveries from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (6), Berkeley (171), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (47), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (11), Harrison (32), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (33), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (92), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1)