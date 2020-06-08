Total number of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia rises to 2,161

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State late Monday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 2,161

As of 5 p.m., there have been 113,694 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,161 total cases and 84 deaths.

DHHR officials say 605 cases are currently active, and 1,472 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (332/15), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (140/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (237/5), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (31/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (50/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (134/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).