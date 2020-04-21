W.Va. reports 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; bringing the total count to 929

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 929.

DHHR officials say as of 5 p.m., they have received 25,435 laboratory tests for COVID-19, with 929 positive, 24,506 negative and 26 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (118), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (136), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

DHHR officials say as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.