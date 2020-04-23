Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. now at 981; 2 additional deaths reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 981.

DHHR officials also reported two more patients have died from COVID-19. The victims were an 85-year old male from Wayne County and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials say as of 5 p.m., there have been 29,116 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 981 positive, 28,135 negative and 31 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (127), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (8), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (112), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (5), Ohio (24), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).