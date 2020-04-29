Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. rises to 1,109; two additional deaths reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,109.

DHHR officials also reported the state's 39th and 40th COVID-19 related deaths. The patients were an 80-year old male from Kanawha County and a 95-year old female from Wayne County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We offer our sincere condolences to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., DHHR officials say there have been 42,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,109 confirmed, 41,675 negative and 40 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (143), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).