Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. rises to 1,118; 41st COVID-19 related death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total to 1,118.

DHHR officials also reported the state's 41st COVID-19 related death. The patient was an 89-year old man from Jackson County.

“Our heart goes out to this West Virginian and his family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., DHHR officials say there have been 44,541 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,118 positive, 43,423 negative and 41 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).