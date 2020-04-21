Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. rises to 914

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported six new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 914.

DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., there have been 22,763 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 914 positive, 21,849 negative and 26 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).