Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. rises to 963

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 963.

Three more deaths were also reported Wednesday afternoon. The victims are an 85-year old woman from Jackson County, an 85-year old woman from Kanawha County, and a 69-year old woman from Barbour County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”

DHHR officials say as of 5 p.m., there have been 26,961 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 963 positive, 25,998 negative and 29 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (141), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).