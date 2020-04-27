Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. now at 1,077; additional COVID-19 related death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,077.

DHHR officials also recorded the state's 37th COVID-19 related death. The patient was a 91-year old woman from Jackson County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 43,227 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,077 positive, 42,150 negative and 37 deaths.

DHHR officials say these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department, according to DHHR officials. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (40), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (21), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).