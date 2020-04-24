Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. now at 988; 32nd COVID-19 related death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 988.

DHHR officials also reported the state's 32nd COVID-19 related death. The victim was 84-year old female from Jackson County.

“We join the family in mourning the passing of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 29,811 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 988 positive, 28,823 negative and 32 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (128), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (113), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).