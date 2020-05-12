Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. now at 1,371

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,371.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 65,069 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,371 positive, 63,698 negative and 57 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 803 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).