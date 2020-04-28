Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. now at 1,079

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,079.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 40,489 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,079 positive, 39,410 negative and 37 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

"The revised laboratory results number is an effort to remove duplicate reports received through the massive onboarding from hospitals/facilities over the last five days," DHHR officials said. "Many of the results that were sent by these hospitals had previously been reported by the reference labs and/or entered by hand before these entities were able to send electronically. Those duplicates have been removed from the totals."

DHHR officials say these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department, according to DHHR officials. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).