Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. rises to 1,297

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,297.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 57,995 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,297 positive, 56,698 negative and 51 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 738 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (85), Kanawha (175), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

