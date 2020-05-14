Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. rises to 1,427; 60th COVID-19 related death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,427.

West Virginia's 60th death was also reported. The patient was an 81-year old female from Jackson County.

“We send our condolences to the family for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 68,713 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,427 confirmed, 67,286 negative and 60 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 855 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (95), Kanawha (198), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).