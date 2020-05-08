Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises in W.Va. rises to 1,323; 52nd COVID-19 death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,323.

The state's 52nd COVID-19 related death was also reported. The patient was an 82-year old male from Berkeley County.

“We are deeply saddened to report another death of a West Virginian. We send our sympathies to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 59,567 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,323 positive, 58,244 negative and 52 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 761 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (184), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (15), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (180), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).