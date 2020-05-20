Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises to 1,545: 69th COVID-19 death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,545.

The state's 69th death was reported. The patient was a 75-year old male from Kanawha County has been confirmed.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 80,641 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,545 confirmed, 79,096 negative and 69 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 950 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (233), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (40), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (30), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (9), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (47), Wyoming (3).