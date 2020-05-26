W.Va. COVID-19: 1,854 total cases, 74 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,854. DHHR officials say 46 of the cases are probable.

The state's 74th COVID-19 related death was also reported. The patient was a 75-year old male from Preston County has been confirmed.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to this gentleman’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 87,811 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,854 total cases and 74 deaths.

DHHR officials say there are 600 current active cases and 1,180 recoveries.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (280/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (82/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).